Dogs for adoption in Sussex: Three year old Shar Pei Lily is looking for a loving home

Meet Lily – an endearing Shar Pei Cross with a sensitive nature, who is looking for a new home.

By Megan Baker
4 minutes ago
Updated 25th Jan 2023, 12:33pm

The sweet three-year-old adores the company of her favourite people and would love to find a family who are always around at home to keep her company in the initial stages of settling in, as she prefers to know her humans are nearby.

Shy when first making friends, earning Lily’s trust may take a little patience.

However, with some tasty treats and consistency, it shouldn’t take too long until you’ve won her heart.

While she does enjoy her independence, once you’ve built a bond with Lily, she enjoys a bum scratch and will lean into you for fusses from time to time.

Her other favourite pastimes include settling on her bed with a pig’s ear treat and exploring the peaceful countryside.

Lily will require quieter walks with her new family as she can be worried by other dogs. Fortunately, she is also a great traveller and can easily hop into the car.

She is looking for adopters who can continue to progress her excellent social skills and training that she has learnt at Dogs Trust Shoreham.

Lily must be the only pet, living in a home where the residents are of secondary school age or above.

Dogs Trust’s nearest rehoming centre is situated in Brighton Road, Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 5LT.

If you think you could offer Lily her forever home, or you would like to find out more about any of the dogs available for rehoming at Dogs Trust, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.

