3 . Pretzel - Border Collie

Pretzel is looking for a special kind of home – one that’s calm, patient, and understanding of a dog who hasn’t yet had the chance to learn what home life is really all about. His new family will need to be around for him as he settles in, helping him gradually build confidence and learn that being left alone doesn’t mean being abandoned. He’ll need to be the only pet in his home and would thrive with humans who are open to learning about dog behaviours. Pretzel could share his home with calm children of secondary school age, who are comfortable allowing him his own space when he needs it. Dogs Trust said with kindness, structure, and commitment, Pretzel will blossom – and for the right person, this journey together will be deeply rewarding. Photo: Dogs Trust