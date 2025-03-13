Dogs Trust Shoreham is currently home to lots of sweet dogs hoping for a second chance at life.
Take a look below and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.
It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
1. Bernie - nine-year-old Staffie
Bernie is a charming and affectionate boy who is looking for a calm home where he can relish the luxuries of his retirement years. He’s hopeful to find a home that is situated away from busy roads and with a secure garden where he can enjoy safe, off-lead time and continue his toilet training. Bernie would suit a multi-person home, where his adopters can work together to gradually help him feel comfortable being left alone, as this is something he may need a little help with. Dogs Trust said Bernie is 'the kind of dog who just wants to be near you'. Once he knows you, Bernie is a truly affectionate boy who melts into you for a fuss. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Freya and Boris - Jack Russell Terrier and French Bulldog
Freya and Boris are an adorable duo in search of a loving home where they can stay together and flourish. Freya is a sweet-natured Jack Russell Terrier, reserved at first but full of charm once she feels safe. Boris, her six-year-old French Bulldog companion, is more confident and sociable, and Freya often looks to him for reassurance. They’d thrive in a calm home environment and must have a garden. Freya and Boris could share their home with gentle primary-school-aged children, who understand the importance of giving dogs their space, especially when they’re resting. Together, they’re a beautiful pair and would be the perfect match for a family who can offer plenty of patience, a little additional training, and sofa snuggles when they are ready. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Pretzel - Border Collie
Pretzel is looking for a special kind of home – one that’s calm, patient, and understanding of a dog who hasn’t yet had the chance to learn what home life is really all about. His new family will need to be around for him as he settles in, helping him gradually build confidence and learn that being left alone doesn’t mean being abandoned. He’ll need to be the only pet in his home and would thrive with humans who are open to learning about dog behaviours. Pretzel could share his home with calm children of secondary school age, who are comfortable allowing him his own space when he needs it. Dogs Trust said with kindness, structure, and commitment, Pretzel will blossom – and for the right person, this journey together will be deeply rewarding. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Willow - two-year-old Australian Kelpie Cross
Dogs Trust said Willow has a heart full of love that she is just waiting to share. Found as a stray, she’s now looking for a patient home where she can feel safe, loved, and supported as she builds her confidence in the world around her. Willow will thrive in a quiet environment and an adult-only household that understands her need for routine and gentle encouragement. She’s currently working on building her confidence, especially around cars and unfamiliar sounds, and would love owners who are happy to continue her positive training journey. She requires a garden of her own and may need a little help with her toilet training, but with time and consistency, it shouldn’t take Willow too long to settle into a routine, Dogs Trust said. Photo: Dogs Trust
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.