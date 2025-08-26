Dogs Trust: 13 loving pups seeking homes in Sussex on International Dog Day

4 . Skye - senior Staffie

Skye is a sweet, yet sensitive lady with a big heart and an adoration for human company. She is seeking a patient family who can be understanding of her sensitive side. She also needs to be the only pet. Skye can be worried around other dogs and she is currently working on building up her skills to manage her frustration levels. Adopters who are willing to continue working with Skye on reward-based training would be ideal. Dogs Trust said its training team 'will be there to support with it every step of the way'. A garden of her own is essential, so that she can enjoy a good, off-lead run-around from time to time. She would prefer a home where she doesn’t need to be left for long and it is vital that her adopters are around to settle her in through the initial stages. Photo: Dogs Trust