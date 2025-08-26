Dogs Trust: 13 loving pups seeking homes in Sussex on International Dog Day

Dogs Trust Shoreham is currently home to lots of sweet pups hoping to be given a second chance at happiness.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.
The homeless dogs below include Spaniels, Collies, Labradors and, of course, wonderful mixed breeds.
1. Pip - eight-month-old crossbreed
Adorable Pip was sadly found as a stray and is looking for a calm home with patient adopters. Dogs Trust said she has a nervous nature but her cheeky character is starting to come out with each passing day. Pip's new home must have a secure private garden - she is very small so it's important all fencing is checked for gaps. She prefers to make new friends at her own pace, so adopters who are happy to give her time and space to settle in and not be tempted to rush her will be ideal. Gradually making friends is rewarded by Pip's endearing and affectionate nature. She has limited experience of walking on a lead and has shown fearful behaviour around dogs and noises, so is looking for a family who are open to training and continuing building Pip's confidence. Dogs Trust said Pip is suited to living with calm, older secondary school aged children but needs to be the only animal in her new home. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Peaches - two-year-old Labrador
Peaches has a sweet nature and is sensitive in some situations, according to Dogs Trust. She will jump up when greeting her favourite people and to seek reassurance, so her new adopters should be comfortable around boisterous dogs. A cheeky girl, Peaches will benefit from some ongoing positive reward based training and is still learning doggy etiquette. Dogs Trust said she would like to have some walking buddies with good social skills to help her learn the ropes. Peaches could share her home with children of secondary school age who are confident with larger dogs, Dogs Trust said. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Minnie - one-year-old Patterdale Terrier cross
Minnie is full of character. Dogs Trust said she has a cheeky side 'that is hard not to fall in love with'. Being a young girl who hasn’t had the guidance needed in this early stage of her life, Minnie is now hoping to find patient adopters who are willing to support her with some ongoing training and gradual exposure to new experiences. She particularly needs support to walk calmly on lead, and build confidence around traffic, car travel, and other dogs. Minnie can be reactive when seeing other dogs and requires walk in quieter areas, while she works on her training. She will need to be the only pet at home. Minnie is looking for a quiet, adult-only home, without too many regular visitors. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Skye - senior Staffie
Skye is a sweet, yet sensitive lady with a big heart and an adoration for human company. She is seeking a patient family who can be understanding of her sensitive side. She also needs to be the only pet. Skye can be worried around other dogs and she is currently working on building up her skills to manage her frustration levels. Adopters who are willing to continue working with Skye on reward-based training would be ideal. Dogs Trust said its training team 'will be there to support with it every step of the way'. A garden of her own is essential, so that she can enjoy a good, off-lead run-around from time to time. She would prefer a home where she doesn’t need to be left for long and it is vital that her adopters are around to settle her in through the initial stages. Photo: Dogs Trust