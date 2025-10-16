1 . Curly - two-year-old Cockapoo

Curly has a quiet disposition and an affectionate side once he has built a bond with someone. He’s seeking a calm and peaceful home, where he could settle into some home comforts at his own pace. Due to his shy nature, Curly would be best suited to living with secondary-school aged children who could be patient and gentle with him. While friendly with most dogs out and about, Curly would like to be the only pet at home at this stage, so that he can receive all the love and attention to himself. However, he would enjoy having well-suited walking buddies who he could meet up with regularly, Dogs Trust said. He is used to having a garden and would prefer a home with an outdoor space to support with his toileting routine. Photo: Dogs Trust