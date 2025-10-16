Dogs Trust Shoreham is currently home to lots of sweet pups hoping to be given a second chance at happiness.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.
The homeless dogs below include Staffies, Cockapoos, Labradors and, of course, wonderful mixed breeds.
1. Curly - two-year-old Cockapoo
Curly has a quiet disposition and an affectionate side once he has built a bond with someone. He’s seeking a calm and peaceful home, where he could settle into some home comforts at his own pace. Due to his shy nature, Curly would be best suited to living with secondary-school aged children who could be patient and gentle with him. While friendly with most dogs out and about, Curly would like to be the only pet at home at this stage, so that he can receive all the love and attention to himself. However, he would enjoy having well-suited walking buddies who he could meet up with regularly, Dogs Trust said. He is used to having a garden and would prefer a home with an outdoor space to support with his toileting routine. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Hattie - eight+ year old Jack Russell Terrier
Hattie is a sweet senior Terrier with a heart of gold. She is looking for a calm, loving home where she can finally put her paws up and enjoy some well-earned comfort. She’s not keen on being left alone, so is best suited to a devoted, multi-person household with plenty of time to spend with her. Hattie would be happy living with dog-savvy primary school-aged children who can be gentle and respectful of her needs as an older dog. She needs to be the only pet at home, but would benefit from friendly meetups with calm, similar-sized dogs to help build her confidence and social skills. A quieter setting, away from noisy town centres, would suit her best—along with peaceful walks and a private garden to support her toilet routine. She’s happy to hop in the car to find the perfect walking spot if needed. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Rik - five-year-old German Shepherd
Rik is an incredibly endearing German Shepherd with both brains and charm in abundance. He’s a bright, fun-loving boy who adores spending time with his favourite people—especially if it involves learning something new. Training sessions are one of his favourite ways to bond, and he’s already mastered an impressive list of tricks. Rik would love to continue his learning journey with adopters who enjoy positive, reward-based training. While Rik’s heart is full of love for his humans, he can be a little sensitive at times, so he needs people who will take a calm and gentle approach to building trust. He’ll thrive in a home with adopters who can advocate for his space is strangers wish to say hello and ask them to greet him calmly. A secure garden of his own is essential so he can play and relax to his hearts content. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Woody - eight+ year old Poodle cross
Woody adores the company of his favourite friends but will never be a cuddly 'lap dog' and prefers to interact with his humans by doing fun activities together. He will need a multi-carer home in order to keep up his training and grooming, and he would like access to his own area where he can have his meals and enjoy his favourite things as he does struggle to share. Woody needs to be the only dog in an adult-only home, and requires a garden. His new home must be within two hours of the Shoreham rehoming centre so he can have a few trips to his new home before packing his bags for good. Photo: Dogs Trust