4 . Mikey - two-year-old Collie cross

Mikey is a gentle, sensitive young dog who’s ready to start a brand-new chapter in life with a kind and patient family. At two years old, he has had limited life-experience and is still learning about the world, so he'll need adopters who can introduce him to new experiences gradually. He’ll thrive in a calm, steady home with secondary-school-aged children or older, and he would feel most comfortable having at least one female family member, as he can be a little unsure around men. A quiet home environment with a secure garden would be ideal for him, giving him the space to find his rhythm and settle into a toileting routine. Mikey will need to be the only pet in the home and would like to enjoy peaceful walks where he won’t be overwhelmed by off-lead dogs. Short, gentle strolls suit him best, especially as he manages some stiffness in his joints with ongoing medication. Photo: Dogs Trust