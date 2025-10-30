Dogs Trust Shoreham is currently home to lots of sweet pups hoping to be given a second chance at happiness.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.
The homeless dogs below include Staffies, Spaniels, Collies and, of course, wonderful mixed breeds.
1. Custard - four-year-old Cocker Spaniel
Custard tends to build strong bonds quickly and will need a multi-person household, where there’s always someone around to keep her company. She prefers a quieter lifestyle and needs to live in a home where the youngest family members are of secondary school age. She is happy to socialise with well-suited canines on her walks but needs to be the only pet at home as she prefers to have all the fuss and attention to herself. While Custard is a lively lady at heart, she has shown signs of discomfort in her legs, and so shorter walks a few times a day would suit her best. She’d also benefit from fun enrichment throughout the day to keep her clever brain occupied. Custard is a playful lady and loves a good game with her toys. She’ll happily play on her own but is equally excitable when playing with people. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Lucy - ten-month-old Patterdale Terrier
Lucy is still finding her paws in the world, according to Dogs Trust. She’s looking for a quiet, adult-only home where she can relax and gain confidence at her own pace. Lucy is a sensitive soul who can find sudden noises or busy environments a little overwhelming, so a calm and predictable home will help her feel safe and secure. She isn’t comfortable around other dogs and would love to be the only pet, where she can soak up all the attention (and cuddles!) for herself. Her new family will need to be at home often, as Lucy feels anxious when left alone and will need gentle guidance to learn that being on her own is okay. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Muffin - Border Collie
Muffin is a gorgeous Border Collie with a sweet and gentle, yet timid disposition. She would thrive best in a quiet, adult-only home, but could live with older teens who are respectful of her space. Muffin seems to enjoy pottering about in the company of other calm-natured canines on her walks but doesn’t interact with them much. She could have well-suited walking buddies but needs to be the only pet at home. Muffin is still learning about the world and has just started getting used to basics like wearing a collar. She'll need a slow, gentle introduction to her new home, including a break from walks for the first week. A secure garden is essential so she can safely explore outdoors at her own pace. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Mikey - two-year-old Collie cross
Mikey is a gentle, sensitive young dog who’s ready to start a brand-new chapter in life with a kind and patient family. At two years old, he has had limited life-experience and is still learning about the world, so he'll need adopters who can introduce him to new experiences gradually. He’ll thrive in a calm, steady home with secondary-school-aged children or older, and he would feel most comfortable having at least one female family member, as he can be a little unsure around men. A quiet home environment with a secure garden would be ideal for him, giving him the space to find his rhythm and settle into a toileting routine. Mikey will need to be the only pet in the home and would like to enjoy peaceful walks where he won’t be overwhelmed by off-lead dogs. Short, gentle strolls suit him best, especially as he manages some stiffness in his joints with ongoing medication. Photo: Dogs Trust