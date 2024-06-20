Could you give any of them a home?
The rescue canines include Munro – described as ‘an absolute sweetheart who is super wiggly and affectionate’ – and Diego – ‘a big chap with an even bigger heart’!
Dogs Trust is also appealing for foster carers to temporarily care for dogs whose owners are escaping domestic violence.
Many refuges can’t accept pets, meaning in many cases people experiencing domestic abuse can’t leave their home until they know their dog is somewhere safe.
Dogs within the Freedom Project are cared for in the loving home of a volunteer foster carer until their owners can be safely reunited with them.
1. Munro - five-year-old Cocker Spaniel
Munro is 'an absolute sweetheart' who is super wiggly and affectionate, according to Dogs Trust. He loves meeting new people and snuggling on the sofa with his favourite humans. He may be able to share his home with another calm and gentle dog, pending introductions at the rescue centre. Munro can become overwhelmed quite easily and does have some back pain which is he on medication for. For these reasons, he can only share his home with children who are aged 14 and above. Munro cannot live with cats or other small furry animals.Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Milo - three-year-old Parson Russell Terrier
Milo is an energetic pup who is friendly and affectionate once he knows you. In fact, he loves the company of his favourite people. He also adores playing with his toys, and loves to run around with them. Milo is friendly around other dogs and could possibly live with a well suited match. He may also be able to live with cats if introduced carefully. He is looking for a calm, adult-only home in the countryside where he can enjoy lots of long enriching walks.Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Diego - Treeing Walker Coonhound
Diego is a 'big chap with an even bigger heart', according to Dogs Trust. He has a calm and docile character and is sensitive at heart. He is best suited to a home where the youngest members of his family are of secondary-school age. This is due to his size, and the fact that he can sometimes forget his manners and jump up when he’s excited. He may be able to live with another well-suited dog, but will need some additional training to brush up on his social skills. It may take him a little while to fully settle into his new routine, so his adopters will need to be patient with him and embrace the fact that they may have a 'hound-shaped shadow' following them about in the initial stages!Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Coco - seven-year-old Dobermann
Coco is a loving pup who is a little shy at first, but forms strong bonds once she has made a friend. She needs to be the only animal in her home and could live with respectful children over the age of of 12, as she likes to approach in her own time. She walks well on a lead, although can be strong at times, and is house trained. She loves toys and adores a game of chase with a ball - a selection of fun toys will make her day! Coco can be selective with the dogs she is happy to interact with, preferring to have the option to move away if she isn't confident to greet a dog. Therefore, she would like a home with no visiting dogs.Photo: Dogs Trust