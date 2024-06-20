3 . Diego - Treeing Walker Coonhound

Diego is a 'big chap with an even bigger heart', according to Dogs Trust. He has a calm and docile character and is sensitive at heart. He is best suited to a home where the youngest members of his family are of secondary-school age. This is due to his size, and the fact that he can sometimes forget his manners and jump up when he’s excited. He may be able to live with another well-suited dog, but will need some additional training to brush up on his social skills. It may take him a little while to fully settle into his new routine, so his adopters will need to be patient with him and embrace the fact that they may have a 'hound-shaped shadow' following them about in the initial stages!Photo: Dogs Trust