2 . Custard - four-year-old Cocker Spaniel

Custard tends to build strong bonds quickly and will need a multi-person household, where there’s always someone around to keep her company. She prefers a quieter lifestyle and needs to live in a home where the youngest family members are of secondary school age. She is happy to socialise with well-suited canines on her walks but needs to be the only pet at home as she prefers to have all the fuss and attention to herself. While Custard is a lively lady at heart, she has shown signs of discomfort in her legs, and so shorter walks a few times a day would suit her best. She’d also benefit from fun enrichment throughout the day to keep her clever brain occupied. Custard is a playful lady and loves a good game with her toys. She’ll happily play on her own but is equally excitable when playing with people. Photo: Dogs Trust