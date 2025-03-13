1 . Mabel and Bessie

Mabel and Bessie are a sweet, bonded pair looking for a calm and loving home where they can enjoy life together as the only pets. A quiet area with peaceful walking routes would be ideal, especially for Mabel, who can be a little unsure around other dogs. Bessie loves having company and doesn’t cope well being shut away, so they’re best suited to a home where someone is around for most of the day. They both enjoy their routines, pottering in the garden, and settling in for a cosy evening indoors. The charity said nine-year-old Bessie is the snuggle bug and is happiest curled up on your lap or trotting around the house with a toy (or slipper!) in her mouth. Mabel, at three years old, is a little more reserved at first but soon shows her affectionate, playful side—she enjoys fuss and sofa time before taking herself off for a nap. She looks to Bessie for confidence and the two of them share a lovely bond, zooming around the garden in the morning and then settling in together. Photo: Dogs Trust