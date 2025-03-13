Dogs Trust Shoreham is currently home to lots of sweet pups hoping to be given a second chance at happiness.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.
The homeless dogs below include Spaniels, Collies, Labradors and, of course, wonderful mixed breeds.
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.
It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
1. Mabel and Bessie
Mabel and Bessie are a sweet, bonded pair looking for a calm and loving home where they can enjoy life together as the only pets. A quiet area with peaceful walking routes would be ideal, especially for Mabel, who can be a little unsure around other dogs. Bessie loves having company and doesn’t cope well being shut away, so they’re best suited to a home where someone is around for most of the day. They both enjoy their routines, pottering in the garden, and settling in for a cosy evening indoors. The charity said nine-year-old Bessie is the snuggle bug and is happiest curled up on your lap or trotting around the house with a toy (or slipper!) in her mouth. Mabel, at three years old, is a little more reserved at first but soon shows her affectionate, playful side—she enjoys fuss and sofa time before taking herself off for a nap. She looks to Bessie for confidence and the two of them share a lovely bond, zooming around the garden in the morning and then settling in together. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Joan - three-year-old Border Collie
Joan is one of the sweetest ladies you’ll ever meet, according to Dogs Trust. The three-year-old has a gentle, affectionate nature once she knows you, though she can be a little shy at first. She is deaf, so she’s looking for kind, patient adopters who can take things slowly and help her build confidence in her new surroundings. Joan would thrive in a calm, quiet home and a secure garden is 'a must'. While she might enjoy a walking buddy, she’ll need to be the only pet at home. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Dally - one-year-old Border Collie
Dally is a very sweet girl with a calm, gentle nature and a sensitive side. She can be a little shy when meeting new people, so it’s important to take a soft, patient approach and give her the time and space to build trust at her own pace, Dogs Trust said. Once she feels safe, you’ll have a loyal and affectionate friend for life. She would thrive in a household with older teenagers who can be calm around her and willing to learn about dog body language. Dally will need to be the only pet in the home, but she could enjoy calm, friendly walking companions when out and about. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Zuri - 18-month-old German Shepherd
Zuri is searching for a peaceful home where she can blossom as she grows in confidence. Dogs Trust describes Zuri as 'an absolute sweetheart' who, once she gets to know you, is 'wonderfully affectionate'. She is still learning about the big wide world around her, so her perfect match would be with patient adopters who can offer her plenty of love, while being willing to continue with her ongoing training plans. She’ll need continued support around her reactivity to other dogs when out and about. Dogs Triust said its Training Team are 'ready to provide full guidance and ongoing support to help her and her new family build positive experiences together'. She must be the only pet at home and would feel most comfortable in a quiet area with a private garden. Photo: Dogs Trust
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.