These are just some of the dogs looking for homes at Dogs Trust’s Shoreham centre.
If you’re thinking about welcoming a dog into your family, take a look below at which pups are in need of homes.
1. Frazer - four-year-old French Bulldog
Frazer is a social boy who loves to greet new people and could share his home with children of eight years old upwards. Although Frazer cannot share his home with cats, he could potentially live with another dog. He has a laid back nature and is happy to greet dogs on his walks - however, he can be a little unsure of some large dogs. Frazer loves a good walk, although his adopters should be mindful in warmer weather due to his breed. Dogs Trust describes Frazer as 'a big puppy', who loves his soft toys and a gentle fuss under the chin. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Cooper - one-year-old Labrador
Cooper is a gorgeous golden Labrador, with all the energy and enthusiasm that you’d expect from a one-year-old. He’s super smart, loves his training, and is hopeful to find a family who have just as much desire to teach him new skills as he does to learn. While Cooper is lots of fun to be around, he’s also sensitive at times, particularly with strangers, and can become overwhelmed when in unfamiliar situations. He would be best suited to an adult-only home, with patient adopters who can provide him with a calm and predictable routine. He will also need to be the only pet at home and would benefit from ongoing training to support with his doggy-social skills. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Rocket - Cocker Spaniel cross
Rocket is a cheeky little pup, aged under six months, who is full of beans! While he is an independent and confident boy, he does enjoy cuddles and fuss from his humans. However, like many pups, he does like to use his mouth and his teeny teeth can be sharp! He'd be better suited to a home with older children, who would cope with his nipping in the initial stages while he is still teething. Rocket can be boisterous when playing with other pups and likes to initiate rough and tumble games. He could possibly live with a well-suited, confident canine who could be a good role model for him. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Butler - senior Shih-Tzu
Butler is a loving dog who enjoys nothing more than spending quality time with his favourite people! He’s hopeful to find a family who are always around at home to keep him company, because his love for human companionship can make it hard for him when left alone. The adorable senior chap is friendly to all who he meets but would be best suited to a family with older children, as Dogs Trust has no previous history on him. The charity believes he’d prefer a calmer environment in his new home. Butler chases birds on his walks and enjoys a couple of 20 minute walks a day, he has interacted nicely with other dogs, so could possibly live with a well-suited canine companion who possesses a similarly calm temperament to his own. A garden of his own is essential. Photo: Dogs Trust
