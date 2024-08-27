2 . Cooper - one-year-old Labrador

Cooper is a gorgeous golden Labrador, with all the energy and enthusiasm that you’d expect from a one-year-old. He’s super smart, loves his training, and is hopeful to find a family who have just as much desire to teach him new skills as he does to learn. While Cooper is lots of fun to be around, he’s also sensitive at times, particularly with strangers, and can become overwhelmed when in unfamiliar situations. He would be best suited to an adult-only home, with patient adopters who can provide him with a calm and predictable routine. He will also need to be the only pet at home and would benefit from ongoing training to support with his doggy-social skills. Photo: Dogs Trust