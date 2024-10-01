Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Meet Motsi – a rescue dog who’s looking for a loving home in Syssex.

The four-year-old Miniature Bull Terrier is described as a ‘loveable lady with a sweet, yet sensitive soul’. She is currently residing in the care of Dogs Trust Shoreham, and her carers say that she is a joy to spend time with once you get to know her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motsi is hopeful to find patient and understanding adopters, as she prefers to build up a friendship at her own pace.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She requires an adult-only family with no other pets in the home. However, she is happy to mooch in the company of other friendly dogs, so could have well-suited walking buddies for her outdoor adventures.

Motsi. Photo: Dogs Trust

Her favourite pastimes include going for walks and sniffing about in interesting new places, playing independently with her toys, and taking a well-deserved snooze on a big cosy bed following a busy day of activities, Dogs Trust said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motsi dreams of living in a quieter home environment, where there are minimal stairs to contend with, and a space big enough to house her beloved crate, which is where she enjoys sleeping.

Adel Burnett, Rehoming Centre Manager at Dogs Trust Shoreham, said: “Motsi’s perfect match would be a family who have plenty of time to dedicate to her, including allowing her the time she needs to settle and adjust to her new routine, and continuing with her training.

"We hope it’s not long until she’s snoozing on someone’s sofa in her forever home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you think that you could offer Motsi her forever home, or you would like to find out more about the other pooches at Dogs Trust, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.

Dogs Trust Shoreham is situated in Brighton Road, Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 5LT.