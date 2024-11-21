Dogs Trust is currently caring for several adorable pups who are waiting for someone to take a chance on them.
Take a look below and see if you can give any of these wonderful dogs a loving home.
1. Brian - two-year-old crossbreed
Brian is a fun-loving Terrier with tonnes of playful energy and a super-smart brain. Although he is only a youngster at two-years-old, Brian has sadly spent over half of his life in kennels. His perfect setup would be somewhere quiet and peaceful, where he could relax in the company of an adult-only family. He is happy to have canine walking buddies but will need to be the only pet at home as he finds it challenging when it comes to sharing. Likewise, Brian would benefit from an undisturbed area of the house where he can take himself off to rest, or where he could go to for his mealtimes. A secure garden of his own to zoom about in is essential. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Coco - nine-year-old Boxer
Coco is a gorgeous, nine-year-old Boxer who steals the hearts of all who meet her. She’s a tactile dog who builds very close attachments to people and can form bonds quickly, Dogs Trust said. And while she may need lots of love and attention, in turn, she has plenty to offer her people pals. Being an older lady with arthritis, she is looking for a relaxing retirement home to enjoy the luxuries that her senior years have to offer. Coco is best suited as the only pet at home and a garden of her own is essential. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Peppy - eight-year-old Patterdale Terrier cross
Dogs Trust said Peppy is a 'one-of-a-kind pooch who has an abundance of character'. His perfect match would be an adult-only family with minimal visitors and no visiting children, who share his passion for the outdoors. Peppy is super-smart and keen to learn, so he makes for an excellent student! While he will need to be the only pet at home, he enjoys walking next to a familiar canine pal and has progressed brilliantly with his social skills. A secure garden of his own is essential, so that he can regularly burn off some steam. Another essential requirement is a multi-carer household, so that there’s always someone around to keep him company, as he finds alone-time challenging. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Sophie and Hetty - Norfolk Terrier/Maltese cross
Sophie, 14, and Hetty, 9, are the best of friends and are looking their new home together. Having had a lot of change to go through in recent times, these lovely girls can both be shy to start with and take a little while to feel comfortable around new people, Dogs Trust said. However, once they know you better, they are the sweetest of companions who love to be with their human friends. Sophie and Hetty are both active for their ages and love their walks, running around off lead and enjoying new places to explore. They are looking for a quieter home with steady routines, no other pets, and no children. Photo: Dogs Trust
