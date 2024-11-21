1 . Brian - two-year-old crossbreed

Brian is a fun-loving Terrier with tonnes of playful energy and a super-smart brain. Although he is only a youngster at two-years-old, Brian has sadly spent over half of his life in kennels. His perfect setup would be somewhere quiet and peaceful, where he could relax in the company of an adult-only family. He is happy to have canine walking buddies but will need to be the only pet at home as he finds it challenging when it comes to sharing. Likewise, Brian would benefit from an undisturbed area of the house where he can take himself off to rest, or where he could go to for his mealtimes. A secure garden of his own to zoom about in is essential. Photo: Dogs Trust