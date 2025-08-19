Dogs Trust is appealing for more Sussex foster carers to support people fleeing domestic abuse by caring for their dogs.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It follows new data showing that referrals to its specialist domestic abuse pet fostering service have doubled in the last five years, according to the charity.

The fostering service – Freedom – offers temporary foster care for dogs, giving owners the ability to find freedom from domestic abuse without the heartache or risk of leaving their pet behind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was established in response to growing evidence of the link between domestic abuse and animal abuse, alongside the lack of pet-friendly accommodation, Dogs Trust said.

A dog in foster with Dogs Trust

A Dogs Trust spokesperson said: “Volunteer foster carers receive full support from Dogs Trust’s experienced Freedom team, including all necessary pet supplies and veterinary care.

"Regular updates are sent to the dog’s owner, helping them stay connected with their pet while they are apart.

"Confidentiality is maintained at all times – no personal information is shared between foster carers and pet owners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Crucially, there is no cost to the foster carer. All expenses are covered by Freedom making fostering an accessible and rewarding way to support people and their pets in times of crisis.”

The need for such services is underscored by Dogs Trust research which found that pets are often used by perpetrators of domestic abuse as a means to control and coerce.

In a survey of professionals supporting survivors of domestic abuse, 97 per cent reported that animals were commonly used to exert control over those they abuse, according to Dogs Trust.

The charity said animals have been physically harmed or killed in some cases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura Saunders, Freedom Manager at Dogs Trust, said: “Sadly, too often we see cases where perpetrators of domestic abuse have used dogs as tools of coercion and control, often threatening or harming them to exert power.

"This creates a devastating barrier for people trying to escape – many delay leaving purely out of fear for their pet’s safety.

“Through Freedom, and with collaboration between other UK pet fostering services, we provide a vital lifeline, giving survivors the chance to reach safety while knowing their pet is in a loving, secure foster home.

“Right now, demand for our service is higher than ever. We urgently need more volunteer foster carers to step forward. Offering a temporary home not only protects a dog from harm – it helps transform a survivor’s life at a time when they need support the most.”

To find out more about Freedom, or to sign up to become a foster carer for the project, visit: www.dogstrustfreedom.org.uk.