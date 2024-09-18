Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Meet Gibson – a ‘charismatic’ dog who is looking for a home in Sussex.

‘Gorgeous’ German Shepherd Gibson is currently residing in the care of Dogs Trust Shoreham.

He has spent more than a year in kennels and is now hopeful to find a patient family who can offer him plenty of love and guidance, according to Dogs Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aged almost four-years-old, Gibson is an enthusiastic, fun-loving, smart, and active boy.

Gibson. Photo: Dogs Trust

He still considers himself to be a puppy - especially when he’s presented with a new toy to play with. The playful pooch has been known to proudly parade his teddies around, showing them off to anyone who will watch!

Despite his spirited character, Gibson also has a sensitive side and a few medical needs, Dogs Trust said.

Due to this, he is likely to thrive in a quieter environment where he can be kept occupied with calming enrichment activities and reward-based training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He can be strong on his lead and can be extra lively when seeing other dogs about, so he needs owners who can confidently manage his strength, and who could take him for walks in quieter locations. Gibson is best suited to being the only pet in an adult-only household.

Adel Burnett, Rehoming Centre Manager at Dogs Trust Shoreham, said: “Gibson’s canine carers are all rooting for him.

"We know that he will make such a sweet companion to dedicated adopters, who will be just as keen to teach him as he will be to learn. We hope it won’t be long before he finds his forever home and settles into his new life with a loving family.”

If you think that you could offer Gibson his forever home, or you would like to find out more about the other pooches at Dogs Trust, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.

Dogs Trust Shoreham is situated in Brighton Road, Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 5LT.