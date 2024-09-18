Dogs Trust: Could you give this adorable German Shepherd a loving home in Sussex?
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
‘Gorgeous’ German Shepherd Gibson is currently residing in the care of Dogs Trust Shoreham.
He has spent more than a year in kennels and is now hopeful to find a patient family who can offer him plenty of love and guidance, according to Dogs Trust.
Aged almost four-years-old, Gibson is an enthusiastic, fun-loving, smart, and active boy.
He still considers himself to be a puppy - especially when he’s presented with a new toy to play with. The playful pooch has been known to proudly parade his teddies around, showing them off to anyone who will watch!
Despite his spirited character, Gibson also has a sensitive side and a few medical needs, Dogs Trust said.
Due to this, he is likely to thrive in a quieter environment where he can be kept occupied with calming enrichment activities and reward-based training.
He can be strong on his lead and can be extra lively when seeing other dogs about, so he needs owners who can confidently manage his strength, and who could take him for walks in quieter locations. Gibson is best suited to being the only pet in an adult-only household.
Adel Burnett, Rehoming Centre Manager at Dogs Trust Shoreham, said: “Gibson’s canine carers are all rooting for him.
"We know that he will make such a sweet companion to dedicated adopters, who will be just as keen to teach him as he will be to learn. We hope it won’t be long before he finds his forever home and settles into his new life with a loving family.”
If you think that you could offer Gibson his forever home, or you would like to find out more about the other pooches at Dogs Trust, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.
Dogs Trust Shoreham is situated in Brighton Road, Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 5LT.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.