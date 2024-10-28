Meet Cooper – a Labrador who is looking for a loving home in Sussex.

The sweet one-year-old is currently in the care of Dogs Trust Shoreham, and is described as an ‘enthusiastic chap with a lot of love to give’.

Cooper’s canine carers are hoping to find him a home with equally active adopters, who could provide him with the fun and varied lifestyle that he longs for.

A spokesperson for Dogs Trust said: “Being a super smart dog who thrives with reward-based training, Cooper’s ideal family would have just as much desire to teach him as his does to learn.

"[His] favourite activities include playing with his toys, tucking into food-based enrichment, and exploring the quiet countryside.

“He’s especially pleased when there’s a blackberry bush to pick from and has been known to forage the berries at the rehoming centre!”

While Cooper is lots of fun to be around, he’s also sensitive at times, particularly with strangers, and can become overwhelmed when in unfamiliar situations.

Because of this, he would be best suited to an adult-only home, with patient adopters who can provide him with a calm and predictable routine, according to Dogs Trust.

He will also need to be the only pet at home and would benefit from ongoing training to support with his doggy-social skills.

If you think that you could offer Cooper his forever home, or you would like to find out more about the other pooches at Dogs Trust, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.

Dogs Trust Shoreham is situated in Brighton Road, Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 5LT.