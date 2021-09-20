He adores every second in the company of people and Dogs Trust Shoreham would love to find adopters who could make him feel like part of the family, involving him in all aspects of their day-to-day life.

Cuddles on the sofa, plenty of games of fetch in the garden and long walks in the quiet countryside would be a dream come true for this six-year-old.

He is happy to share his home with children over the age of eight but it must be the adults who take him out exploring, as he can be strong on his lead.

Dogs Trust Shoreham would love to find Buster adopters who could make him feel like part of the family, involving him in all aspects of their day-to-day life

Buster is sociable with other dogs of a similar size and character and could potentially live with a well-suited canine chum. However, due to his high chase-drive, he is unable to live with any other species of animal.