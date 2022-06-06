The Home from Home scheme plays a vital part in rehoming dogs who come into the charity’s care, especially for those who are better suited to a home environment.

Foster carers are provided with everything the dog needs such as food, bedding, and toys, and the charity will cover the cost of any necessary vet bills.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are also supported by the Dogs Trust team who are on hand to give guidance and advice whenever needed.

Sully

The charity is specifically looking for people to foster larger dogs, such as Labradors and lurchers, so they can continue to enjoy a home environment while they wait for their new owners.

Centre manager at Dogs Trust Shoreham, Adel Burnett, said: “While many dogs are happy to settle in our kennels and enjoy being taken care of by our amazing canine carers, some struggle to adjust and miss their home comforts too much which can be distressing for them.

"We are so grateful for our incredible foster carers and really appreciate everything they do; they play an integral part in finding their temporary four-legged lodger a new forever home."

One of the dogs currently looking for a foster home, as well as his forever home, is sweet-natured Sully.

The ten-year-old dreams of leading a calm and peaceful lifestyle but still has plenty of energy to enjoy a game of fetch with his favourite friends or exploring on long, scent-filled walks.

For more information, contact the Home from Home team on 0303 003 0000 or [email protected]

If you are interested in rehoming Sully, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming