A takeaway chain is trialling a new method of food delivery in Eastbourne.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Domino’s has chosen the Sunshine Coast as the location for a trial of ‘Domidog’ – a robotic delivery canine designed to keep customers’ food safe from seagulls.

A trial took place in June, leaving onlookers ‘amazed’ as Domidog was seen trotting out of a Domino’s store and along the promenade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A further trial will take place throughout the summer season.

Domino’s Domidog on Eastbourne seafront. Photo: Joe Pepler/PinPep

The robotic ‘guard dog’ has been designed to deliver Domino’s pizza to customers on the beach, with the ability to walk on sand and pebbles. After delivering the food, it will stand guard and fend off seagulls, according to Domino’s.

Domidog can autonomously navigate its environment using onboard sensors, stereo cameras, and advanced localisation technology and includes features like 360° perception to effortlessly avoid obstacles to ensure smooth delivery.

The robot, developed by American engineering company Boston Dynamics, has proven its capabilities in high-stakes environments: supporting search and rescue operations, assisting bomb squads, enabling autonomous 3D mapping on construction sites, and advancing robotics research in human-robot interaction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Izzy Gardener, a spokesperson for Domino’s, said: “Seagulls have claimed too many seaside snacks, and it’s time we did something about it.

“As the original delivery experts, we’re always exploring new and innovative ways to keep your pizza as hot and fresh as possible on its delivery journey.

"That’s why we’re trailing Domidog this summer: a clever, tech-driven answer to an age-old beach problem.”