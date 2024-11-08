Donated Transnasal Endoscopes at the Conquest Hospital. Picture by James Payne.

Earlier this year, the Endoscopy Unit at Conquest Hospital took delivery of three Transnasal Endoscopes, jointly funded by The Friends of Conquest Hospital and The League of Friends of Bexhill Hospital, costing over £55,000.

Angie Watson, of the Friends of the Conquest Hospital, visited the unit and spoke with Myra Mendoza, Matron of the Endoscopy Unit, and Jo Challen, Matron’s Administrator to find out the difference this new equipment has made to the Endoscopy Unit and their patients.

She explained: “Transnasal Endoscopes (TNE) have tubes that are approximately 50% narrower than traditional endoscopes, and because they go up the nose rather than down the throat, the gag reflex is less likely to be activated.

“Prior to the arrival of these scopes, some patients having an OGD (Oesophago-Gastro Duodenoscopy) struggled to tolerate the traditional down the throat method, and would go onto a waitlist to have the procedure under enhanced sedation with support from theatres. This not only led to a delay in their diagnosis and treatment, but came at increased cost to the NHS .

“Since the new equipment has been in operation, most patients unable to tolerate the traditional OGD have been able to switch over to the TNE during their original appointment – thus avoiding any delays to their diagnostics. There will always be a need for some patients to undergo their procedure under enhanced sedation, but this has vastly reduced and a TNE will be offered before reverting to the option of enhanced sedation.

“Since the new equipment arrived in February 2024, a total of 119 patients have had pre-planned Transnasal Endoscopies. In addition to this, approximately 5% - 10% of patients scheduled for an OGD have switched to the Transnasal procedure on the day. Myra explained that in one clinic of 10 patients, half of these converted to the TNE.

“In January 2024, the waitlist for the OGD under enhanced sedation stood at 48 patients, which equated to a wait of several months for non-urgent cases. When I saw Myra and Jo, the list stood at just 3 patients, with 2 of these referrals having only been received the previous day.

“Myra gave an example of a regular patient, who has endoscopy procedures every three months to fit a new feeding tube (more often if the tube becomes dislodged). Historically, they had always had the procedure under enhanced sedation, meaning a large portion of their day was spent in the unit. Once the Transnasal endoscopes were in place, the patient was comfortably able to tolerate the new procedure without sedation, and now has the TNE on each occasion. They spend far less time in hospital, and the resources needed for their procedures are considerably reduced.

“Jo identified a patient she knew who had previously had check-ups with OGD and opted to have the TNE option on this occasion. They were delighted to be able to speak to the endoscopist throughout the procedure and ask questions, which they wouldn’t have been able to do with the traditional endoscopy down the throat. They felt that the interaction made a real difference to their overall experience.

“Myra and Jo are very grateful to The Friends for funding the Transnasal Endoscopes, and we are delighted to hear of the difference this equipment has made for patients.

“Funding this type of equipment wouldn’t be possible without the donations, fundraising efforts and support of our local community. To make a donation to The Friends of Conquest Hospital, so that we can continue to fund additional equipment, please visit www.conquestfriends.co.uk.”