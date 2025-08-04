Donation made to Eastbourne hospital’s paediatric Cystic Fibrosis unit

A donation has been made to Eastbourne District General Hospital’s paediatric Cystic Fibrosis unit.

At the beginning of July, Eastbourne DGH Scott unit Cystic Fibrosis clinic received a donation of a Budii from’ charities ‘Katefest’ and Eastbourne 41 Club.

A Budii is an sensory system designed for children which provides interactive projections onto tables, floors or walls, enabling engaging learning that is inclusive for all abilities.

‘Katefest’ is an annual fundraising event in memory of Kate Scotcher, who had cystic Fibrosis and died in 2018. Each year Kate’s family and friends organise the event, which raises money for Cystic Fibrosis units and equipment in the local area. Eastbourne 41 club is a local Roundtable branch and know Kate’s family and wanted to support them in their fundraising.

On July 4, the 41 Club, along with members of Kate’s family visited the Scott Unit to see the Budii being used by the trust’s wonderful patient Bea, who made her way through several of the interactive games, alongside her mum and dad and the nursing team.

Harry Walmsley, Chairman of The Friends of Eastbourne Hospital said “The Friends of Eastbourne Hospital were very pleased to be able to facilitate this donation from Katefest and Eastbourne 41 Club to the Cystic Fibrosis Clinic. Seeing the equipment used by the young patient in clinic was very moving; it was clear straightaway how advanced this kit is and what a difference it can make.”

A spokesperson for the East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust added: “The trust gives a huge thank you to the 41 Club and Kate’s family for the donation and the enjoyment it will bring to its younger patients and their families.”