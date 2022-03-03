Donations and aid collected by pupils from The March Primary School to help Ukrainian refugees

The collection at the school in Westhampnett started after a suggestion from a parent on Monday and it has gone from strength to strength since.

Donations started turning up from midday on Tuesday and since then the growth has been dramatic. Nicky Metcalfe, head teacher said: “I’ve never seen so much stuff! People from all over have been turning up, some from Arundel and all over Chichester”.

The donations were collected yesterday (Wednesday, February 2)and will be driven up to Poland for the refugees on the weekend.

Ms Metcalfe continued: “One of the values we try to encourage is compassion. The children made it very clear they wanted to donate and to help. Everybody’s chipped in the staff have donated and helped lots, I didn’t have to ask, everyone wanted to come in and help.

“There were some elderly came in and said that by donating they feel like that they can help the cause in some way.”

The school contacted Goodwood who have kindly lent them a van to transport the goods and Rolls-Royce has encouraged its staff to donate.

Ms Metcalfe added: “Hopefully other people and companies can take this on now as well, we’d certainly do it again.”

To help fund donation trips to Poland visit: crowdfunder.co.uk/p/portsmouth-plumber-helps-refugees

