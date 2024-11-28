Donations will be doubled as Hastings hospice launches Big Give Week

St Michael's Hospice launches Big Give campaign

Donations made to St Michael’s Hospice will have twice the impact as the hospice launches its Big Give campaign.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Big Give is an organisation that supports charities by connecting them with match funders. This means every pound you donate to the Hospice, via their Big Give page, will be doubled!

The money raised from this campaign will help create a truly special Christmas for patients and their loved ones – a time for comfort, love and lasting memories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the hospice nurses, Sarah, shared: “We try to make every day a special one, but Christmas is extra special. Last year I worked Christmas day, for the first time. One of our patients was quite a young man, his mum was also staying with us and his brother travelled up from Cornwall in his camper van to spend the day with them. They had expected a quiet day, but what they experienced was a day full of laughter, wrapped gifts, a table set with our best china and a huge Christmas dinner cooked by our chef.

“Recently the patient’s mum visited us again and shared that she still tells people how wonderful this day was saying, ‘You made the unbearable, bearable.’”

Help St Michael’s Hospice make the unbearable, bearable this Christmas, by supporting their Big Give campaign. You can find details on their website.