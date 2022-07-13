Donnington care home celebrates 70th year with 'Platinum Jubilee' garden party

Donnington House Residential Care and Nursing Home celebrated its 70th anniversary on July 9 with a garden party for residents and their families, staff and invited guests.

By Megan Baker
Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 2:41 pm
Updated Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 2:41 pm

To celebrate the impressive milestone, the home served delicious cream teas and hosted a tombola, raffle and craft stalls, together with fun games for the young at heart.

A letter of congratulations from Princess Alexandra, who opened the home 70 years ago, was read out and a certificate was presented to employee Tracy Kirtlan in recognition of her being a finalist in the West Sussex Carer of the year award.

Resident, Hilda Glossop, said: “It was a pleasure to join in the celebrations on Saturday afternoon and see so many people attend.

Residents, staff and guests enjoying the garden party.

“It was marvellous."

The party was organised by staff who were assisted by the Rotary Club of Chichester Harbour.

Home manager, Jan Kewell, said: "We are all very proud of Donnington’s history and look forward to making many more memories over the coming years.”

