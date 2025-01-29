Donny Osmond surprises Lancing violinist with One Big Thank You on The One Show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lancing musician has spoken of his complete joy after his hero Donny Osmond gave him One Big Thank You on The One Show on BBC One.

Matthew English, 19, has spent many years playing for charity, giving his time and energy to supporting good causes.

He was born with microtia atresia, which led to a complete loss of hearing on his right side and a reduction on his left, but embraced his hearing loss to become an accomplished musician.

He was given a violin by The Hearing Fund UK, a charity set up in the UK by The Osmond family, and now uses his talent to entertain people and raise money for charity.

Nominating Matthew for the One Big Thank, Hana Salussolia, founder of Microtia UK, said: "Matthew deserves One Big Thank You for being such a huge inspiration to everyone he meets in his life.

"He always plays beautiful violin during our events, which just brings a lot of light and happiness.

"He is a wonderful inspiration to the other young people without microtia, too, what you can all achieve and what you can all be."

Matthew first met Donny when he was 11. As a huge fan of the musical Joseph, he wrote to the singer when he was appearing in the starring role and was later invited to perform a duet with his hero on stage.

The magical moment inspired Matthew to give back and now, aged 19, he uses his talent to entertain people in care homes. He also plays at Chesham House, the Royal Voluntary Service centre in Lancing, and, since the age of 13, he has performed at Lancing Parish Council events to help raise money for charity.

Matthew has been involved with The Osmond family since his mum took him to a concert at the age of seven. Jimmy Osmond plucked Matthew out of the crowd and later, spoke with him about his brothers Tom and Virl, who were both born with severe hearing loss.

The One Show took Matthew to Edinburgh to see Donny perform as Pharaoh in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat – thought he thought it was for an interview about young musicians.

Donny said: "It was no surprise when The One Show got in contact with me and told me what Matthew has been doing, and how he's become such an amazing young man with what he has done with his life. I jumped at the chance to give Matthew One Big Thank You."

A full-time carer, Matthew had no idea he would end up centre stage. His mum, who was in on the secret, took him into Hideout for a drink, then Donny popped in for a hot chocolate and, although he was trying to disguise himself by being on his phone, Matthew recognised him straightaway.

Matthew, who has met Donny a few times since he was 11, quickly reintroduced himself. The pair hugged and as they chatted, Donny offered to take him over to the Edinburgh Playhouse Theatre. In the car, they talked about Matthew's volunteering and Donny told him he was 'so inspiring'.

At the theatre, they went straight to the stage and in no time, Donny had called the whole cast on, too. He told Matthew the whole trip to Edinburgh had been set up and played him a series of thank you videos.

Matthew said: “It was an amazing experience, I still can't get over it. The whole thing was about 40 minutes and the whole time, I didn't click, I didn't see anything suspicious. I still thought I had to go back to do the interview.

"It was always a dream of mine to play the violin, ever since I was a baby with a plastic violin. I was brought up on folk CDs and I really wanted to be a fiddle player, and that is what I have done in more recent years, play the fiddle music like Irish jigs.

"I was completely taken aback that so many people thought I was worth such a surprise. When they played me the videos on stage, it was just lovely, I was quite emotional and happy. I was overcome with joy.”

Matthew hopes to inspire other young children with hearing loss to get involved with music. Follow Matthew English Violinist on Facebook.

Janice English, his mum, said: "All of his young life has been about giving back to other people."