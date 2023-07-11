Works have been taking place at The church of St. Mary Magdalene and St. Denys in Church Hill for past few weeks and are set to finish soon and included roof repairs, touch-ups to the tower and a servicing of the steeple.

The extensive works have come at a cost of £40,000 to church and grant funding was unavailable and so the money was sourced by the Friends of Midhurst Parish Church.

Those who helped the church raise those vital funds have been thanked in a statement posted this week in which a spokesperson for the church said: “The building works ongoing at the Church for the last few weeks are close to completion. The works involved extensive roofing repairs to make the church watertight, stonework and pointing to fix crumbling masonry which presented a health and safety hazard and repairs to the tower and steeple.

Engineers working to repair parts of the church. Picture by Joe Stack

"The whole project has cost £40,000 for which we were unable to obtain grant funding. As our reserves previously set aside for building works were insufficient to cover this cost, completion of the project has only been made possible by monies raised by the Friends of Midhurst Parish Church.