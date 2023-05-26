Crowhurst park holiday complex is holding a free beer and music festival on the Saturday and Sunday of the bank holiday weekend.

On offer will be a wide range of beers from local Sussex breweries including Harvey’s Longman, Cellerhead, Lakedown and Three Legs, as well as Sussex and Kent ciders.

Bands performing over the weekend include The Rockitmen, The Kavemen, Glen Dean and his All Stars, The Big Blue and an Amy Winehouse tribute.

The live music will run from 2pm – late each day. There will be a barbecue on both days between 12 noon and 8pm.

Crowhurst Park beer festival

Crowhurst Park is situated at Telham Lane, between Hastings and Battle. It is a dog-free park so unfortunately no dogs allowed.

