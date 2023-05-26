Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Car crashes into Downing Street gates - emergency services at scene
TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested again days after court appearance
Major Spice Girls reunion update
Eric Cantona announces debut music tour - how to buy tickets
11-year-old boy in critical condition after being struck by police van
EasyJet launches 9 new routes from UK

Don't miss the free beer and music festival in the Hastings area this weekend

Crowhurst park holiday complex is holding a free beer and music festival on the Saturday and Sunday of the bank holiday weekend.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 26th May 2023, 10:52 BST

On offer will be a wide range of beers from local Sussex breweries including Harvey’s Longman, Cellerhead, Lakedown and Three Legs, as well as Sussex and Kent ciders.

Bands performing over the weekend include The Rockitmen, The Kavemen, Glen Dean and his All Stars, The Big Blue and an Amy Winehouse tribute.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The live music will run from 2pm – late each day. There will be a barbecue on both days between 12 noon and 8pm.

Most Popular
Crowhurst Park beer festivalCrowhurst Park beer festival
Crowhurst Park beer festival

Crowhurst Park is situated at Telham Lane, between Hastings and Battle. It is a dog-free park so unfortunately no dogs allowed.

Have you read? Master Chef winner opens a new burger restaurant in Hastings

Have you read? Take a look inside this new games shop and hobby centre that has opened in Bexhill

Related topics:HastingsSussexKent