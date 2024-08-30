High Tides music event on pier

Head to Hastings Pier on Saturday September 14 for an amazing celebration of Underground House music as well as the next We Are Rockstars Family Rave.

High Tides is a celebration of Underground House music hosted over three areas on the middle building of Hastings Pier. The inaugural event Saturday 14th September from 5pm until late. With Mr C headlining and a Ramjac Incorporation live album preview amongst many other DJs/VJs and PA’s - the first release tickets on sale now and available here

Saturday September 14 also sees the next We Are Rockstars Family Rave happening on the pier from 2.00pm - 4.30pm - at the Middle Building.

It will feature a very special performance from The Shaman and Ebeneezer Goode fame DJ Legend Mr C Organiser Dan Wiltshire said: “To celebrate a end of the summer family rave we have a DJ Legend from the very beginnings of Rave culture joining us - Mr C a veteran DJ with over 30+ year DJ career this is going to be a family party to remember forever. “It is primarily for families with 0-8 year olds but all ages are welcome - show your family your dance moves where everyone can let their hair down and get a groove on. The beauty of dancing with the family is that it can create a single moment that can last a lifetime We can’t wait see you all on the dance floor.”

There will be a licensed bar, tuck shop, face painting, a children’s entertainer, bubbles, buggy parking, baby changing facilities and friendly stewards to help things run smoothly.

Tickets for the Family Rave are £8 adults and £5 children available here