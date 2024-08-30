Don't miss these exciting music events on Hastings Pier
High Tides is a celebration of Underground House music hosted over three areas on the middle building of Hastings Pier. The inaugural event Saturday 14th September from 5pm until late. With Mr C headlining and a Ramjac Incorporation live album preview amongst many other DJs/VJs and PA’s - the first release tickets on sale now and available here
Saturday September 14 also sees the next We Are Rockstars Family Rave happening on the pier from 2.00pm - 4.30pm - at the Middle Building.
It will feature a very special performance from The Shaman and Ebeneezer Goode fame DJ Legend Mr C Organiser Dan Wiltshire said: “To celebrate a end of the summer family rave we have a DJ Legend from the very beginnings of Rave culture joining us - Mr C a veteran DJ with over 30+ year DJ career this is going to be a family party to remember forever. “It is primarily for families with 0-8 year olds but all ages are welcome - show your family your dance moves where everyone can let their hair down and get a groove on. The beauty of dancing with the family is that it can create a single moment that can last a lifetime We can’t wait see you all on the dance floor.”
There will be a licensed bar, tuck shop, face painting, a children’s entertainer, bubbles, buggy parking, baby changing facilities and friendly stewards to help things run smoothly.
Tickets for the Family Rave are £8 adults and £5 children available here
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.