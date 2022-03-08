Downtown Abbey star Hugh Bonneville hosts Chichester chapel re-opening

The reopening of Chichester’s Graylingwell Park chapel was officially celebrated at an opening ceremony on Friday (March 4). SUS-220803-104050001

The chapel has now been fully renovated into a community and events space, incorporating insights into the life of staff and patients at Graylingwell Hospital, initially know as the West Sussex County Asylum, throughout the 20th century.

Having raised almost £2 million since 2019, when the Chapel was transferred to independent charity Chichester Community Development Trust (CCDT), the building has now been transformed into an extended café, meeting and workshop rooms, children’s play area and open space used by the community during the day, and functioning as an events space in the evenings.

The Paddington star said: “Story-telling has brought people together since time began. It is wonderful to see the way that the history of Graylingwell Hospital has been woven in to the story of the Chapel today, continuing the mission of supporting the wellbeing of the local community.

“This is such a positive project, the work being undertaken in uniquely challenging circumstances and so I’m thrilled to see it opening its doors.”

Clare de Bathe, CCDT’s director said: “Opening the doors of the Chapel at Graylingwell Park is the culmination of many years of work from what feels like a whole village of people.

“It is our chance to thank the army of people – from the community members consulted initially on what facilities were needed in the area, to the design, build, architectural and labour workforce that made it happen; the volunteers and supporters that have cheered us along the way, lending a hand at every opportunity and the wonderful staff team at CCDT who have worked so tirelessly to bring this project to life.

“All of that positive energy that has been poured into the development can really be felt as you step inside.

“The building has its own innate ability to provide the sanctuary the Chapel was designed to create and we hope it will help many people to feel more connected, put simply to feel better, in these difficult times.”

Stuart McLeod, director England, London and South at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “We are delighted that we could support The Chapel at Graylingwell Park with a grant of £1.3 million and help create a community space that can be enjoyed for many years to come.

Thanks to money raised by National Lottery players, this space can now be used to tell the story of Graylingwell Hospital as well as engage a wider range of people with this historic building and heritage.”