Dozens of golden retrievers and their owners meet up in Uckfield

Uckfield was full of golden retrievers as a local owners group got together for their first walk and meeting of the year.

A total of 29 golden retrievers descended on Horsted Green Park, Uckfield, on Sunday, January 5 at the Kent & Sussex Golden Retrievers meeting.

Golden Retrievers take to the water at Horsted Green Park, Uckfield, photo courtesy of Millie Goad

The newly-opened park to the West of Uckfield was enjoyed by the furry visitors who made the most of the mud and the water before later heading to The Highlands Inn, Eastbourne Road with their owners.

Founder Millie Goad expanded the Kent Golden Retrievers group, which started in January 2018, to include Sussex after two successful meetings at Big Barn Dog Park, Hailsham during 2019.

“Throughout the year we’ve had at least one, sometimes two, meetings a month. We’ve been to Saltdean Lido as a group, The Big Barn in Hailsham, been to beaches, country parks, woods, forests - you name it! We aim to go to a new location every month,” she said.

29 golden retrievers arrived at Horsted Park on January 5, photo courtesy of Millie Goad

“After Big Barn was so successful, I decided we would venture into Sussex as a whole, I renamed the group Kent & Sussex Golden Retrievers.”

The Uckfield meeting was proposed by group member Donna Sherlock who owns seven-month-old retriever ‘Not Alan’.

Donna really wanted to call her dog Alan but was forbidden from doing so by a friend whose father is named Alan.

“I offered to spell it differently, event to spell it K.E.I.T.H. but pronounce it ‘Alan’ but she still said no,” Donna said.

“‘Call him anything, just not Alan’ she said. So I did. We call him Alan for short and I win and people shouldn’t tell me what to do.”

Millie said that Horsted Green Park was a ‘perfect location’ to meet despite limited parking.

“The beautiful open space coupled with the water is perfect for Golden Retrievers. We had 29 total, so a lot of dogs, and they had ample room, excellent behaviour, and spades of fun!”

There are two upcoming East Sussex meetings; one at Devil’s Dyke on Sunday, February 9 and a second at Big Barn Dog Park, Hailsham on Sunday, March 15.

With a total of 320 members, the group is open to newcomers.

For more information about the group, visit its Facebook page.