Dozens of motorhomes park up in Worthing; businesses impacted by anti-social behaviour

Businesses were impacted by anti-social behaviour, with some forced to close early, after motorhomes lined a seafront road in Worthing.

The county council said on Friday morning (August 29) that it was 'reviewing all available powers' after dozens of motorhomes parked up in Worthing.

As many as 26 caravans arrived on Marine Parade on Thursday.

Photos show they were parked on the side of the road, with registration plates removed, on Friday morning – but they have since moved on.

The county council is 'reviewing all available powers' after dozens of motorhomes parked up in Marine Parade, Worthing. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

A spokesperson for West Sussex County Council said: “We are aware of the encampment which is at Marine Drive, Worthing.

"We are working with Sussex Police and Adur and Worthing District Council to respond and will be reviewing all available powers to do so.”

There have been reports that businesses have been impacted by anti-social behaviour.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are aware of multiple reports of anti-social behaviour at a number of licensed premises in Worthing town centre on Thursday evening.

"We are working with those premises, as well as partners and the community, to minimise any further disruption and to identify any offences committed.”

Among the businesses affected was the Thieves Kitchen in Warwick Street.

A spokesperson said: “In response to reports regarding antisocial behaviour in the area yesterday evening, we made the decision to temporarily close the pub, as did other neighbouring businesses. Ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our team and customers is our highest priority.”

On the same road is the O'Connor's Irish bar, which has been open as usual but ‘operating on a closed door’. Customers were asked to ‘knock the door or window for entry’.

Meanwhile, Bar Orange, in Chapel Road, had to cancel its popular community open mic night ‘with short notice’.

The Soundcheck Rock and Metal Bar on Marine Parade reported: “We are open! Whilst there were issues last night across the town, those responsible have moved on and all hospitality businesses have reopened!

“Whilst we were fortunate to not have had any issues, some of our colleagues across the town were not and several venues had to shut, meaning they lost earnings, and at a time when the hospitality industry is struggling, these businesses need your support now more than ever.

“It’s Friday, the sun is out, the summer is nearly over and it will have been pay day for most this week, so head out tonight, support local businesses and get a bit of positivity back in the town!”

Anyone with any information about the incidents is asked to contact the police online or call 101, quoting crime reference 47250171405.

What does the law say?

In June 2022, it was made an offence for someone over 18 to reside on land without the owner’s consent and have, or intend to have, at least one vehicle with them.

The powers have made police able to arrest people and seize equipment, including vehicles, in relation to the offence.

Chief Constable Jo Shiner said traveller encampments can be a ‘challenge’ for local authorities and the police force.

At a performance and accountability meeting with police and crime commissioner Katy Bourne, Ms Shiner said Sussex Police were one of the first forces to use the new powers.

What happens after you make a report

Members of the travelling communities, including gypsies and travellers, periodically visit West Sussex. Adur and Worthing Council said this happens ‘most commonly in the summer’ and for ‘short periods at a time’.

A spokesperson added: “Adur & Worthing Councils welcome all communities to visit and enjoy our local area, and we also work together with partners to make sure visits by travelling communities work for everyone.”

West Sussex County Council (WSCC) is the lead authority for managing such visits but local councils provide access to bins; and – ‘where appropriate’ – toilets on the sites; deal with reports of fly-tipping and ensure sites are cleaned up after groups have moved on ‘repair any damage caused to the sites afterwards’.

A WSCC spokesperson said: “Once we receive a report we will visit a site to check: its tidiness; how much it's disrupting local residents and businesses; whether it's obstructing highways or public rights of way; if there are any welfare or humanitarian issues.

"We will tolerate an encampment for a short time if the campers are behaving, the site is tidy and other circumstances allow.

"We are likely to evict if the camp is causing a nuisance or campers aren't behaving. Usually we agree an acceptable deadline with the campers. This is cheaper and quicker than taking legal action.

“If we can't agree an eviction deadline there are powers the police can use. We have to apply these in line with the Human Rights Act and Race Relations Act, otherwise we may be challenged in court.”

Sussex Police responds to ‘any reports of anti-social behaviour or crime’ involving either the travelling communities or the settled community – the site where they are staying and the area nearby, the county council said.

Police officers also liaise with the Gypsy and Traveller Advisory Group to ‘promote equality and tackle hate crime’.

To report incidents of anti-social behaviour or crime, including hate crime: call 101 or make a report on the Sussex Police website. However if you believe someone is in immediate danger, call 999.