Dozens plunge into chilly Littlehampton sea to raise money for RNLI – in pictures

This time though it was held in January, third time lucky as stormy weather conditions during December meant that the event was postponed twice due to high winds. Despite the grey chill of a January Sunday the atmosphere of anticipation warmed the participants as they waited for the countdown to enter the water.

Both participants and onlookers joined the countdown and as a horn sounded the dippers headed into the water either for a paddle or a full immersion. A maximum limit of time in the water was set with warm drinks and garments ready as people left the water.

Safety was overseen by the volunteer crews of both Littlehampton lifeboats Renee Sherman and Ray of Hope with support from Arun Yacht Club and lifeguards from Brighton Surf Lifesaving Club. Ashore, Littlehampton RNLI’s shore crew and fundraising volunteers managed the event and St John Ambulance were also on hand.

Cian Mathews, Littlehampton RNLI’s Fundraising Chair, said: ‘This is our third year holding the December Dip and I’m in awe of the continuing generosity, bravery and kindness of the people of Littlehampton; they turned a cold grey morning in to a wonderfully warm, colourful and welcoming event. We raised over £3000 which will directly support the RNLI, that is wholly funded by donations, enabling us to continue saving lives at sea.’

