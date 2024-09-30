Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have been paid to West Sussex academic Malcolm Donaldson, known locally and internationally for his storytelling shows with his wife Julia Donaldson, after he passed away at the age of 75.

A celebration of his life will be held at St Andrew and St Cuthman Church in Steyning on Sunday, October 13, at 2pm.

Caroline Sheldon, Julia's literary agent at RCW Literary Agency said: “Malcolm Donaldson was a giant of a man both in his outstanding career as a consultant paediatrician (often called Dr Gruffalo) and in the excellence, energy and relish he brought to working with his beloved wife Julia Donaldson to bring her books to children through drama, song and performance.

"Building on times spent busking in France as a young medical student in the ’60s, he became the player-manager behind the musical theatrical shows – The Gruffalo, The Witch and the Warthog among others – featuring the work of his wife and the illustrators of the books. Standards were of the highest – performance, costumes and set – and, with Malcolm there, after a gruelling day of work, that final sound check would never be over-looked.

Malcolm Donaldson worked with his beloved wife Julia Donaldson to bring her books to children through drama, song and performance. Photo: Steve Ullathorne

"Children were never patronised and story and books were brought alive in a magical way. But above all Malcolm with Julia brought people in different branches of the book industry together in joyous communities in the UK and overseas. He will be hugely missed by his many friends in the book world who spent fun-filled hours with him and never forgotten by those of us who were lucky enough to know him.”

Malcolm died on Sunday, September 22, and friends from the publishing and broadcast worlds were quick to express their heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to the family.

Axel Scheffler, illustrator for many of Julia's books, said: "I have known Malcolm for 30 years and always admired his enthusiasm for our books, Julia’s work and children’s books in general. All this beside being a paediatric consultant and giving lectures all over the world.

"The almost symbiotic loving relationship with Julia has always impressed me. His true passion was performing with Julia on stage, playing the guitar and acting – especially his legendary suave role of the Fox in The Gruffalo.

"I’ll always remember, amongst many other events, our German tours with Malcolm proudly wearing the tour t-shirt. He will be deeply missed – and not only as somebody who would choose the wine and with whom I could share an after-dinner cheese plate.”

Many in the world of children’s books know Malcolm as the incredibly talented and supportive husband of bestselling author Julia Donaldson, whose shared love of music, songs and storytelling has delighted families worldwide.

Malcolm met Julia in 1968 at Bristol University when he was studying medicine and she was studying drama and French. He went on to build a stellar career as a paediatric consultant and research fellow specialising in endocrinology.

Malcolm’s early career rose through hospitals in Brighton, London and Bristol. From 1989 until his retirement in 2012, Malcolm worked as a senior lecturer in child health at Glasgow University, practising at the Royal Hospital for Sick Children. As a doctor, he was known for his kindness and dedication and always put children first. On his retirement in 2012, he was appointed Honorary Senior Research Fellow at the Glasgow University School of Medicine.

As a highly-respected academic, Malcolm wrote or contributed to more than 180 academic publications, papers and books. This year alone, Malcolm had multiple papers in progress. Malcolm was awarded ESPE Outstanding Clinician in 2015 and the prestigious British Society for Paediatric Endocrinology and Diabetes (BSPED) James Tanner Medal in 2023.

Since retirement, Malcolm had continued to be active in research, clinical work and international teaching, where he was dedicated to the sharing of knowledge at conferences and symposiums in countries including Abu Dhabi, Austria, Algeria, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Morocco, Tajikistan, Tunisia as well as the UK and Ireland.

Beyond his medical career, Malcolm was boundless in his enthusiasm for the world of children’s books and the impact they can have on young lives. A brilliant actor, singer and guitar-player from their student busking days, he accompanied Julia to perform her songs and stories at festivals, schools, libraries and bookshops across the UK and on book tours in the US, Canada, Australia, India and South Africa.

Malcolm loved meeting the young readers and families who came to Julia’s signings and would always entertain the queue with his guitar – often for many hours. Together Malcolm and Julia toured their magical sell-out shows at the Edinburgh Fringe and theatres nationwide.

This summer, Malcolm performed in The Gruffalo, the Witch and the Warthog to the delight of audiences. Brilliant in many roles from the loveable Zog to the romantic Harry O’Hay, Malcolm always voiced The Gruffalo on stage but perhaps will be most remembered for his particularly suave Fox performances, which he made entirely his own.

Malcolm enjoyed Julia’s global publishing success and Bologna Book Fair was always a favourite event. He performed there with Julia for The Gruffalo’s 25th anniversary and debuted the story of Jonty Gentoo: The Adventures of a Penguin to delighted international publishers in April 2024.

Alison Ruane, managing director at Macmillan Children’s Books, said: “We will remember Malcolm for his kindness, warmth and extraordinary commitment to children, as part of Julia’s world of storytelling but also as a widely respected paediatrician, academic and teacher.

"He had many friends at Macmillan Children’s Books, those fortunate to spend time with him participating in the shows he and Julia staged, singing along with his guitar as he entertained children in Julia’s signing queues, or talking about the delightful business of books over lunch.

“Malcolm was hugely supportive of the children’s publishing industry and made many friends among the authors and illustrators he met over the years. He always went above and beyond for Julia and for her team, particularly during her tenure as Children’s Laureate (2011-2013) when he accompanied her on a tour of libraries from John O’Groats to Land’s End. He’d always take the cast photo after one of their performances and never failed to thank everyone who helped to make the event a success.

“Malcolm will be deeply missed and our heartfelt sympathies are with Julia and her family at this difficult time.”

Catherine Bell, group managing director at Scholastic Children’s Books, said: “Malcolm brought joy to every occasion – brilliance and laughter to every performance, delight to every signing queue, an unrivalled passion for sharing Julia’s stories and a sense of real connection with everyone he met.

"Many at Scholastic have had the pleasure and privilege to get to know Malcolm over the years and to see him create sheer magic on stage with Julia. Some of our happiest memories with Malcolm are from events and dinners around the world where he always brimmed with interesting conversation and deep interest in everyone he met. His spontaneously orchestrated group readings of Julia’s stories are legendary.

"Malcolm’s dedication to supporting Julia and her work – and his love in doing so – made them the most incredible pair. Our thoughts are with Julia and her family. Everyone Malcolm met at Scholastic is feeling sad today as we have lost a truly wonderful friend.”

Martin Pope and Michael Rose, co-founders of Magic Light Pictures, added: “From our earliest days working with Julia on the film of The Gruffalo, Malcolm welcomed us into the fold with warmth, openness and immense generosity, which we discovered was his characteristic approach to everything.

"He was hugely supportive of us, keen to understand our creative processes and the intricacies of animation and always wonderfully engaged with our directors, crews and all the team at Magic Light.

"On stage, he was a brilliant performer with Julia in their many shows. Off stage, he was cheerleader in chief with irrepressible enthusiasm and boundless energy. Self-effacing about his own highly distinguished medical career, he radiated joy at Julia’s success and her talent to delight children and families all over the world.

"It was an honour and joy to know Malcolm and we’ll miss him greatly and treasure our memories. All our thoughts are with Julia and family at this time of loss.”