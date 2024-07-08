Dramatic photo shows aftermath of van's collision with a tree on Angmering roundabout
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police confirmed that the incident took place on the Blue Star roundabout last night (July 06) and that the driver was taken to hospital with suspected leg fractures.
Any witnesses have been asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting 1376 of 06/07.
A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service added: “On Saturday night (6/7/24) at 11.35pm we were called to a road traffic collision on the A259 Blue Star Roundabout, Angmering.
“Joint Fire Control mobilised fire engines from East Preston and Littlehampton and a heavy rescue tender from Worthing to the scene.
“Upon arrival crews found a car driven into a tree on the roundabout with a person trapped inside. Firefighters rescued the person from the vehicle.
“Paramedics from the South East Coast Ambulance Service were also in attendance.
“The crews left the scene at 12.50am.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.