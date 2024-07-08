Dramatic photo shows aftermath of van's collision with a tree on Angmering roundabout

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dramatic pictures sent to Sussex World this morning (July 07) show the dramatic aftermath of a vehicle’s collision with a tree on an Angmering roundabout.

Police confirmed that the incident took place on the Blue Star roundabout last night (July 06) and that the driver was taken to hospital with suspected leg fractures.

Any witnesses have been asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting 1376 of 06/07.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service added: “On Saturday night (6/7/24) at 11.35pm we were called to a road traffic collision on the A259 Blue Star Roundabout, Angmering.

The picture was sent to Sussex World this morning.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised fire engines from East Preston and Littlehampton and a heavy rescue tender from Worthing to the scene.

“Upon arrival crews found a car driven into a tree on the roundabout with a person trapped inside. Firefighters rescued the person from the vehicle.

“Paramedics from the South East Coast Ambulance Service were also in attendance.