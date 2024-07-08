Dramatic photo shows aftermath of van's collision with a tree on Angmering roundabout

By Connor Gormley
Published 7th Jul 2024, 14:58 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2024, 16:16 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Dramatic pictures sent to Sussex World this morning (July 07) show the dramatic aftermath of a vehicle’s collision with a tree on an Angmering roundabout.

Police confirmed that the incident took place on the Blue Star roundabout last night (July 06) and that the driver was taken to hospital with suspected leg fractures.

Any witnesses have been asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting 1376 of 06/07.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service added: “On Saturday night (6/7/24) at 11.35pm we were called to a road traffic collision on the A259 Blue Star Roundabout, Angmering.

The picture was sent to Sussex World this morning.The picture was sent to Sussex World this morning.
The picture was sent to Sussex World this morning.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised fire engines from East Preston and Littlehampton and a heavy rescue tender from Worthing to the scene.

“Upon arrival crews found a car driven into a tree on the roundabout with a person trapped inside. Firefighters rescued the person from the vehicle.

“Paramedics from the South East Coast Ambulance Service were also in attendance.

“The crews left the scene at 12.50am.”

Related topics:SussexAngmeringPoliceWest Sussex FireSouth East Coast Ambulance Service

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.