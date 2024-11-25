Stormy seas at Hastings by Brian BaileyStormy seas at Hastings by Brian Bailey
Dramatic pictures of the sea at Hastings as town catches tail end of Storm Bert

By Andy Hemsley
Published 25th Nov 2024, 10:59 BST
Local photographer Brian Bailey caught these fantastic pictures of high waves at Hastings on Sunday.

Winds gusting at more than 60 miles an hour battered the area at the weekend, though Hastings and Rother avoided the flooding and hazardous conditions seen in other parts of the country.

Storm Bert was caused by a low pressure weather system and followed a period of icy temperatures.

In the UK a storm is given a name when it has the potential to cause disruption or damage. Strong winds, heavy rainfall or snow, associated with named storms can lead to yellow, amber or red weather warnings being issued by the UK Met Office.

Weather this week is looking better, with sunny period and higher temperatures, but there is still the potential for winds gusting up to 30mph.

