Dramatic pictures of the sea at Hastings as town catches tail end of Storm Bert

Winds gusting at more than 60 miles an hour battered the area at the weekend, though Hastings and Rother avoided the flooding and hazardous conditions seen in other parts of the country.

Storm Bert was caused by a low pressure weather system and followed a period of icy temperatures.

In the UK a storm is given a name when it has the potential to cause disruption or damage. Strong winds, heavy rainfall or snow, associated with named storms can lead to yellow, amber or red weather warnings being issued by the UK Met Office.

Weather this week is looking better, with sunny period and higher temperatures, but there is still the potential for winds gusting up to 30mph.

1 . Stormy seas at Hastings Stormy seas at Hastings Photo: Brian Bailey

2 . Stormy seas at Hastings Stormy seas at Hastings by Brian Bailey Photo: Brian Bailey

3 . Stormy seas at Hastings Stormy seas at Hastings by Brian Bailey Photo: Brian Bailey