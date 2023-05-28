Edit Account-Sign Out
Dramatic pictures show emergency services tackling a car fire in Bexhill

Pictures sent in by reader Sean Cassidy show the dramatic moment emergency services get a car fire on Station Road, Bexhill, under control.
By Connor Gormley
Published 28th May 2023, 18:09 BST
Updated 28th May 2023, 18:11 BST
Mr Cassidy told The Bexhill Observer that firefighters from East Sussex Fire and Rescue arrived shortly after 5pm earlier today (May 28) to deal with the incident and that the flames were extinguished quickly.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue has been approached for comment.

