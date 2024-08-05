Dream comes true in East Preston as Men in Sheds finally opens after three years of hard work

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three years of hard work have seen a dream come true in East Preston, thanks to the support of the whole community.

East Preston Men in Sheds was officially opened on Friday, August 2, with a large gathering to thank all the members and others involved in bringing the project to fruition.

Neil Ellis, chairperson and trustee, thanked everyone for their support over past three years and raised a toast to East Preston Men in Sheds.

He said: "The Men in Sheds movement is now spread all around the world and there are now approximately 1,100 Men in Sheds in the UK alone and around 900 of those are in England so we are 901 now.

East Preston Men in Sheds was officially opened on Friday, August 2

"The primary focus of Men in Sheds is twofold - to encourage and enable men to come together in making, repairing and repurposing things while also supporting project in their local community, also providing a place for men to be, make friends, socialise and to learn new skills.

"In doing so, we combat social isolation and empower members to cultivate a new sense of purpose and self worth."

Pat Gander, treasurer and trustee, cut the ribbon to open the shed at East Preston and Kingston Village Hall, in Sea Road, East Preston, and guests were invited in to see all the equipment.

She said: "After a long and challenging journey, plus a lot of hard work and commitment, we are proud to announce the opening of our shed. We would like to take the opportunity to thank all of our donors, the community, our members and all who have helped us realise our vision.

Neil Ellis, chairperson and trustee, raises a toast to East Preston Men in Sheds

"This has been one of our dreams for the past three years. It's been very emotional because it has been a long time coming and without the support of everybody in the community and all the members we wouldn't be here today.

"It's lovely to see your dream come true. It's been hard work and it's been ups and downs but today is very special and I'm very pleased everyone is here. It's open!"

The shed is a workshop fitted out with worktops, benches and equipment and outside is a new sheltered mobility scooter and bicycle rack, built by members at the request of Arun District Council and the village hall trustees.