Police have confirmed that a driver involved in a collision between a van and a horsebox on the A27 near Chichester was treated for shock following the incident.

Now, as appeals for witnesses continue, it has been conformed that the female driver of the horsebox was treated for shock at the scene of the incident.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “We were called at 6.26pm on Saturday, November 12 to reports of a road traffic collision on the A27 westbound between Fishbourne and Warblington. Joint Fire Control mobilised fire engines from Chichester and Bognor Regis to the scene along with a Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service crew.

“Upon arrival they found a van and an empty horsebox involved in a collision.

"Fortunately all drivers and passengers had self-released from the vehicles. Officers from Sussex Police and paramedics were also in attendance. Firefighters ensured the road was safe before it reopened to traffic. The last crew left the scene at 7.51pm.”

Sussex Police also confirmed the road was closed for just over an hour while the carriageway was cleared.

Havant crew manager Jason Haste who was also on the scene of the incident said: “The pictures are horrific.

"The impact was so heavy it flipped the van and it went into the embankment.