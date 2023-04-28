Speed bumps aimed at improving a Horsham zebra crossing which was labelled 'a disaster waiting to happen' are now being blamed for damaging people’s cars.

And they are being labelled ‘a monstrosity,’ ‘awful’ and ‘ridiculous.’

The bumps were installed at the entrance to Tesco Extra in Broadbridge Heath after residents complained that drivers frequently failed to stop at the crossing used daily by children going to and from school.

A child on a bike was struck on the crossing last year and there were fears of more accidents.

The zebra crossing at the entrance to Tesco Extra in Broadbridge Heath

However, the residents say the speed bumps are too large and that alternative measures should be put in place.

Many have taken to social media claiming their cars have been damaged. One person described the speed bumps as a ‘tyre exploding monstrosity –absolutely awful.’

Another said: “Seriously think they have ruined my suspension.”

Another added: “Like driving up a kerb, ridiculous.” And another: “They aren't bumps, they are mountains.”

Many say they are now dodging the speed bumps by driving through the nearby petrol garage and re-joining the road at the Tesco car wash.

Musician Tristan Mackay, who campaigned for action to protect children on the crossing fearing it was ‘a tragedy waiting to happen, said: “One of the speed bumps has been destroyed, clearly by someone going over it too fast.”

He said he was pleased that Tesco had taken action to try to improve safety on the crossing but queried if speed bumps were the answer.

“An actual crossing with traffic lights seems to me would be much better,” he said. “Tesco probably need to look at it again.”

