Drivers face weeks of disruption with closure of key Horsham roads

Drivers are being warned of weeks of disruption with the closure of some key roads in Horsham.

Rusper Road between Tylden Way and Brook Road is scheduled to shut from September 1.

Brooks Road and Jackdaw Lane – between Rusper Road and Rook Way – will also then be closed to traffic from September 22.

West Sussex County Council says the road closures are necessary to protect public safety while gas replacement works are carried out.

The works are scheduled to be completed by October 19.

