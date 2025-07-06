Drivers warned about road closures for Horsham’s Children Parade on Sunday, July 6

Horsham’s Children Parade is warning drivers that key roads in the West Sussex town will be closed this morning (Sunday, July 6).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The organisers posted the information to Facebook.

It said Dukes Square, Denne road, will be closed from 10.30am to 12pm.

Denne Road will be closed from 10.30am to 12pm.

Horsham’s Children Parade is warning drivers that key roads in the West Sussex town will be closed this morning (Sunday, July 6)

East Street will be closed from 11am to 12pm.

Carfax (from East Street to North Street and from Swan Yard to South Street) will be closed from 11am to 12pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Albion Way (both carriageways from Springfield Road to Madeira Avenue) will be closed from 11am to 12pm.

Springfield Road (from West Street to A281 Albion Way) will be closed from 11am to 12pm.

A281 Albion Way (from Springfield Road to the next roundabout at Madeira Avenue) will be closed from 11am to 12pm.

Madeira Avenue (no entry to Madeira Avenue) will be closed from 11.30am to 12pm.

The Jubilee Car Park will be closed for 20 minutes within the window of 11.45am to 12.30pm.