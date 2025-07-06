Drivers warned about road closures for Horsham’s Children Parade on Sunday, July 6
The organisers posted the information to Facebook.
It said Dukes Square, Denne road, will be closed from 10.30am to 12pm.
Denne Road will be closed from 10.30am to 12pm.
East Street will be closed from 11am to 12pm.
Carfax (from East Street to North Street and from Swan Yard to South Street) will be closed from 11am to 12pm.
Albion Way (both carriageways from Springfield Road to Madeira Avenue) will be closed from 11am to 12pm.
Springfield Road (from West Street to A281 Albion Way) will be closed from 11am to 12pm.
A281 Albion Way (from Springfield Road to the next roundabout at Madeira Avenue) will be closed from 11am to 12pm.
Madeira Avenue (no entry to Madeira Avenue) will be closed from 11.30am to 12pm.
The Jubilee Car Park will be closed for 20 minutes within the window of 11.45am to 12.30pm.
