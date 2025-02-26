Drivers warned of delays on major road near Cowfold

By Sarah Page

Chief reporter

Published 26th Feb 2025, 16:22 BST

Drivers are being warned of delays on a major road near Cowfold.

The AA reports that traffic is being held up both ways on the A272 Cowfold Road in a construction area near Park Lane.

Temporary traffic lights are in operation.

Problems were first reported just before 3.30pm this afternoon (February 26).

