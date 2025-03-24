Drivers warned of Horsham road closure

By Sarah Page

Chief reporter

Published 24th Mar 2025, 15:15 BST
Drivers and residents are being warned that a Horsham road is set to close soon and is likely to remain shut for four weeks.

West Parade, between the B2237 and Newlands Road, Horsham, is to close from April 7 for gas mains replacement works to be carried out.

West Sussex County Council says the one-way system in the area will be suspended during the works and diversion signs will be put in place.

