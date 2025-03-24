Drivers warned of Horsham road closure
Drivers and residents are being warned that a Horsham road is set to close soon and is likely to remain shut for four weeks.
West Parade, between the B2237 and Newlands Road, Horsham, is to close from April 7 for gas mains replacement works to be carried out.
West Sussex County Council says the one-way system in the area will be suspended during the works and diversion signs will be put in place.
