Drivers warned of major road restrictions between Horsham and Crawley

Drivers are being warned of restrictions set to come into force on a major road between Horsham and Crawley.

Traffic travelling east on the A264 is to be banned from making a right turn at the Kilnwood Vale roundabout junction and a 40mph speed limit is to be placed on a section of the A264 westbound between Horsham Road roundabout to a point 400 metres west of the Crawley Road roundabout.

The temporary restrictions will come into force from 6am on September 20 to 9pm the following day.

West Sussex County Council says that the road changes are necessary to cope with traffic from a ‘Tough Mudder’ event being held at the nearby Holmbush estsate.