Drivers warned of new speed restrictions on roads in Horsham

Drivers are being warned of new speed restrictions set to come into force on roads in Horsham.

West Sussex County Council is to introduce a 30mph limit along the entire length of Doomsday Lane while a 30mph limit on Hammerpond Road will be extended eastwards to a point 128 metres east of Copperfields.

Meanwhile, a 40mph speed limit is to be introduced on Hammerpond Road from the extent of the 30mph limit eastwards for a distance of 640m.

The restrictions will come into force on December 23.