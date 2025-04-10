Drivers warned of South Downs road closure
Drivers are being warned of a South Downs road closure.
Hurston Lane in Storrington is to shut from its junction with Pulborough Road and Hurston Close from April 30.
West Sussex County Council says the closure is necessary to allow Southern Water to repair a leaking stoptap in the area.
It is expected that the works will be completed on May 2.
