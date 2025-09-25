Drivers warned of upcoming road closures in Horsham district

Drivers are being warned of a number of road closures in the Horsham district on Sunday (September 28).

The closures will come into force from 9.30am because of the annual Run Barns Green Half Marathon, 5k and 10k event.

West Sussex County Council says that vehicles will be unable to travel in either direction along the entire lengths of the following roads in Itchingfield: Chapel Road from its junction with Two Mile Ash Road southwards for a distance of 5M; Sandhills Road from its junction with Two Mile Ash Road northwards to its junction with Plumtree Cross Lane; Itchingfield Road; Plumtree Cross Lane; Muntham Drive; Westons Hill from its junction with Christ’s Hospital Road southwards to its junction with Plum Tree Cross Lane.

Also shut will be Trout Lane from its junction with Two Mile Ash Road southwards to its junction with Lackenhurst Lane; and Christ’s Hospital Road from its junction with King Edward Road westwards to its junction with Westons Hill; Two Mile Ash Road from its junction with Sand Hills Lane to its junction with Christ’s Hospital Road.

In Shipley, Baker’s Lane will be shut along with Dragons Green Road; Lackenhurst Lane; and Dragons Lane from its junction with Baker’s Lane eastwards to its junction with Dragons Green Road. Marlpost Road in Southwater will also be closed.

The county council says: “These roads form part of the route to be taken by the competitors and will be closed for short periods of time on a rolling basis. Drivers will be advised of alternative routes where necessary.

“Pedestrian access to premises situated on or adjacent to the roads will be maintained."

The closures will operate between 9.30am and 1pm on September 28.