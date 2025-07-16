Drivers warned to expect disruption on busy Horsham road

By Sarah Page
Published 16th Jul 2025, 10:54 BST
Drivers are being warned to expect disruption on a busy Horsham road next week.

Traffic using North Heath Lane will be able to travel northbound only on the section between Parsonage Road and Chennells Way.

The one-way travel restriction will come into effect on July 23 and is expected to last for two weeks.

West Sussex County Council says the restriction is necessary to protect public safety while fibre optic cabling works are carried out.

