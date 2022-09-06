Drop-in financial support session for pensioners in Eastbourne

To assist older residents concerned about the cost of living crisis, Eastbourne Borough Council is holding the drop-in on September 13 from 2pm-5pm at the Town Hall.

This comes as the deadline approaches for pensioners to claim a Household Support Grant of up to £250. Many eligible residents are yet to make a claim for this or for their £150 Energy Rebate.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The drop-in will help residents check they are getting everything they’re eligible for and get help completing online application forms too.

Cost of living support session in Eastbourne (photo from EBC)

Eastbourne Citizens Advice and members of the council's Homes First team will also be on hand to give advice and answer questions about what support is available.

Councillor Alan Shuttleworth, cabinet member for direct assistance services, said: “With eye-watering increases to energy bills just around the corner, we at Eastbourne Borough Council are doing all we can to help residents access all of the financial support available.

“Sadly, our older population are the least likely to be claiming everything they should. These are people who have contributed to a welfare system their entire working lives and we are appealing to them to come forward and let us help them during these difficult times.