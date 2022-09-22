To assist older residents concerned about the cost of living crisis, Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) held the drop-in session last week (September 13) at the Town Hall. This comes as EBC revealed many eligible residents are yet to make a claim for help they’re entitled to.

The drop-in was aiming to help residents check they are getting everything they’re eligible for and get help completing online application forms too. Eastbourne Citizens Advice and members of the council's Homes First team were also on hand to give advice and answer questions about what support is available.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MP Caroline Ansell and Councillor Jane Lamb attended the session. Cllr Lamb said: "Pensioners are the least likely to claim financial help and the high number of people who attended shows the built-up demand for help in claiming all benefits available and get help completing online applications. Well done to our officers at Eastbourne Borough Council and all who helped for providing this service, which I would like to see offered on a regular basis as today has shown that there is the need."

Drop-in financial support session for pensioners in Eastbourne: ‘Today has shown that there is a need’

Mrs Ansell said: “Connecting local people to the government support they are entitled to is mission critical. In the space of just a few hours, tens of thousands of pounds were claimed at this event. I believe there are as many as 1,000 pensioners entitled to pension credit in Eastbourne; we must find them.”

A spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council said the session went well and more will be organised.