This year it takes places between June 18 and 25, the campaigns aim is to raise awareness of water safety ahead of a summer outdoors.

Starting in May, through the summer, the risk to the public through accidental drowning increases significantly.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Royal Life Saving Society UK has been caring for families for over 130-years and is encouraging everybody that can to do their little bit this summer!

On its website it says: ‘Every year people drown both at home and on holiday because they don’t take simple precautions, so reaching people with water safety messages is vital. We want people to enjoy the water safely. Please help to avoid another tragic summer this year by spreading the following water safety advice far and wide’.

Here are its tips to being safe in the water.

- Look out for lifeguards: If you’re looking for a place to cool off always find a lifeguarded swimming site.

- It’s colder than it looks: Water at open water and inland sites is often much colder than it looks, cold water can affect your ability to swim and self-rescue.

Tips to keep safe

- Don’t go too far: Always swim parallel to the shore, that way you’re never too far away from it.

- It’s stronger than it looks: Currents in the water can be very strong. If you find yourself caught in a riptide – don’t swim against it – you’ll tire yourself out. Swim with the current and call for help.

- Bring a friend: Always bring a friend when you go swimming so if anything goes wrong you’ve got someone there to help.

- Stop and think: Take time to assess your surroundings and look for dangers and always research local signs and advice.In and emergency:

- Call 999: And ask for Fire and Rescue Services when inland and the Coastguard if at the coast. Don't enter the water to rescue.

- Float: Fall in or become tired - stay calm, float on your back and call for help. Throw something that floats to somebody that has fallen in.