Drusillas is calling on local residents to ‘skip the tip’ this year and donate their garden waste as tasty treats for the animals at the zoo.

Zoo Animal Manager, Mark Kenward, said: “We know lots of people will start cutting back their greenery at this time of year, but it’s not that well known that lots of our animal species love to munch on different plants and browse, and it forms a really important part of a healthy and varied diet for them.”

“Most people’s cuttings will likely end up at the tip or on bonfires, but donating them to the zoo instead means none of it goes to waste as they are a really valuable food source for our animals such as red pandas, sloths, lemurs, capybaras, and many of our primates - one man’s trash is another man’s treasure!”

Donations of unwanted bamboo would be particularly welcome, as the zoo’s two greedy red pandas, Maja and Mulan, can get through a staggering 4kg of bamboo a day.

The zoo has an onsite plantation of bamboo, but many households have variations of bamboo they don’t always have access to such as Phyllostachys nigra or ‘black bamboo’ which keepers say is like ‘panda candy’ to the pair. A little boost in supplies will also allow for the zoo to regenerate their plantation over the summer months ready to stock up for winter.

Mark added: “We’re working really hard across the zoo to achieve a more sustainable way of working; we have local businesses who kindly donate surplus vegetables to limit their wastage, we use natural materials for animal enrichment, we’ve switched our animal bedding to coir, and 0% of our waste goes into landfill - so we’d love to get our local community on board too and make sure these very usable plants aren’t just thrown away.”

Particular favourites among the animals are hawthorn, ash, sycamore, willow, and variations of bamboo including Phyllostachys, Phyllostachys nigra, and Phyllostachys bissetii to keep their hungry pandas happy.